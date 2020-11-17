PS5 and Xbox Series X Prices Skyrocketing On Ebay

✖

Last week saw the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and both consoles are understandably hard to come by. Some fans of Sony and Microsoft are getting a taste of what the next console generation has to offer, but those that missed out have turned to Ebay in the hopes of getting a system on the secondary market. Unfortunately, prices for both systems are already quite high on the auction website. As of this writing, PS5 standard edition consoles are going for more than $900, while the Xbox Series X is currently fetching more than $800.

It's hard to blame those willing to pay that much for a next-gen system, but neither console is worth the inflated cost. That would hold true for any previous console generation, but it's even more accurate with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Some of PS5's biggest exclusives are also available on the PS4, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and SackBoy: A Big Adventure. In the case of Xbox Series X, all first-party games will also appear on Xbox One, for the foreseeable future. As such, neither console's fanbase has that strong of a reason to spend nearly double the MSRP.

Of course, there's also the simple fact that both consoles will be much easier to come by next year. This doesn't help anyone looking to buy a system as a holiday gift, but PS5 and Xbox Series X will be easily available at most retailers in just a few short months. The extra $300-400 that gamers are willing to spend on aftermarket prices can be used to purchase a lot of games for both systems! In fact, the launch software for both systems might even see a discount by the time both systems are more readily available at MSRP.

At the end of the day, the aftermarket prices for both systems are certainly frustrating, but this will be a temporary problem. Those that are willing to wait just a few more months for that shiny new PS5 or Xbox Series X will find that it's more than worth it; that little bit of patience will pay off.

Were you able to secure a next-gen console last week? Have you considered buying a system off Ebay? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!