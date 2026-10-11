New PlayStation Deal Gets PS5 and PS4 Users a Free $40

There is a new PlayStation deal that will net PS5 and PS4 users a free $40. For context, $40 on the PlayStation Store right now buys games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Red Dead Redemption 2, Persona 5 Royal, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Hogwarts Legacy, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and many more great games. Thanks to various PS Store sales at any given time, $40 goes a long way. It can also be used for a PS Plus subscription for a couple of months or a single Legendary Fortnite skin. It even lets you buy one of the best trilogies in video games five times. The point is, there are lots of things you can do with $40 on PSN, and in this economy, every dollar counts double.

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The new deal specifically comes the way of Costco, which means you will need a Costco membership, or at least know someone with a Costco membership. With this, you can score $100 worth of PlayStation Store gift cards for just $80, effectively giving you a free $20. This deal is making the rounds within the GTA 6 community, especially as it allows Grand Theft Auto fans to nab the $100 Ultimate Edition while paying the same as they would for the $80 regular copy. The bad news is that this offer is part of the Members Appreciation Days promotion, which means it will expire on October 12, aka tomorrow. It’s available through today, to the end of the day, but only today.

Get Them Before They Are Gone

How does $20 become $40? Well, Costco is allowing two transactions per customer. So PlayStation users can do this twice. To this end, if you spend $160 on PlayStation Store gift cards, you will get $40 worth of PlayStation Store gift cards for free. Meanwhile, this deal is available both in stores and online.

It’s important to note that Costco already offers an automatic $10 off its four-pack of $25 PlayStation Store gift cards. As a result, the deal — depending on supplies lasting — is only going to show as $10 off, but this is $10 off an automatic $10 off. Meanwhile, this deal is currently only available in the United States, and we do not expect this to change.

If you end up missing the deadline or if the deal expires by the time you see it, the good news is Costco typically has this offer a couple of times a year, so it’s possible it will return this holiday season, in particular. If supplies do run dry online, try your local store, as they will sometimes retain supply beyond what the online database shows.