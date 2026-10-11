PS5 Has Two New Horror Games With Near-Perfect User Review Scores

PS5 has two new horror games that have scored near-perfect user review scores on the PlayStation Store. One of these two games is critically acclaimed as well, so it’s not that surprising this game is also being received very well by consumers. The other new PS5 horror game has a 69 on Metacritic, so it is surprising to see it resonating with consumers so much. That said, we are seeing this more and more: a divide between critics and the consumers they write for.

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The latter game is Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, which has a 96 on the PlayStation Store after more than 2,000 user reviews. This is the result of 90% of user reviews on the PlayStation Store giving the PS5 game a perfect 5/5 stars. Usually the next highest score is 1/5 for most games, but that is not the case here. It’s 4/5 stars with 6% of the vote. 3,2 and 1 stars make up the rest of the 3%. This all reflects well on the incredibly explicit game.

The other new PS5 horror game, the one that has both critical and consumer acclaim, is Silver Pines. To go with its 85 on Metacritic, it has a 98 out of 100 on the PlayStation Store after nearly 500 user reviews. 95% of these user reviews are 5/5s. 3% are 4/5. And then 3/5 and 2/5 both have 1% of the share. There isn’t a single 1/5 review.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

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Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is a first-person survival horror game from developer Boss Team Games and publisher Saber Interactive that adapts the classic 1980s Hellraiser. The former is the developer behind Evil Dead: The Game and Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, so it has experience working with licensed IP.

In the game, which costs $40 on the PlayStation Store, you play as Aidan in a new and original story. Aidan must use a powerful and mysterious puzzle box known as the Genesis Configuration in order to help his girlfriend, Sunny, to escape the otherworld hellscape of the Labyrinth.

Silver Pines

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Silver Pines is a Metroidvania-style survival-horror game from developer Wych Elm and publisher Team17, and a debut for the former.

In the game, you play as a private investigator Red Walker finds himself in the rundown American town of Silver Pines, which has also seemingly been abandoned, and done so in a rush. You’ve been led here after receiving a mysterious phone call telling you to, “Find Eeddie Velvet.” It costs $24.99 on the PS Store, though it has a 10% launch discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Whatever game you choose to buy, you can effectively score both for free thanks to a new PlayStation deal that lets PS4 and PS5 users get $40 of PlayStation Store gift cards for free.