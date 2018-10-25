‘PUBG’ Halloween Skins Now Available

It’s almost Halloween and many games are getting in on the spooky holiday spirit and among those titles getting a terror-filled edge is none other than PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds!

Happy Halloween! Haunt your fellow survivors in these frightfully fun new costume sets coming to PC and Xbox: 🤡 Killer Clown

🔪 Maniacal Butcher

😱 Ancient Mummy

💉 Bloody Nurse//t.co/4Idlz1fkq3 pic.twitter.com/WJMZEbAhiI — PUBG (@PUBG) October 24, 2018

According to the game’s most recent blog post, players “can pick up the Killer Clown, Maniacal Butcher, Ancient Mummy, and Bloody Nurse costumes in the PUBG store. Each set will be sold in individual pieces or as a crate at a reduced price, with the Maniacal Butcher costume available for 10,000 BP. Keep an eye on the PUBG Twitter account this week for details on how you can win one of these costumes in our upcoming screenshot contest.”

To celebrate the new skins, the team behind the hit Battle Royale game is also asking players to post picks of their PUBG-inspired costumes, pumpkins, and more! Share them and tag @PUBG to have your creations revealed to the world! If you have something doubly impressive, they might even have a special treat in store!

Originally there was also a Haunted Pumpkin Mask as a reward for those that hopped into the game during a certain time, but it has seen been removed due to a bug with the Player Care Package item claiming process. No word on if they are planning something retroactive, but for now call it a loss.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. If the spooky skins weren’t enough to grab your attention,t here’s a new Event Mode announced as well to make the game a bit more interesting!



According to Bluehole, “Lock and load warrior, because this week’s event mode puts your skills with a single weapon to the test! In One Gun Warrior, you’ll start out with a weapon kit immediately upon drop. You’ll have to scavenge ammo and other supplies, but no weapons spawn in the world! Kill others to take their weapons or make it through the round with your own.”



You can learn more about the latest Event here.