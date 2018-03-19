Newest PUBG Patch for Xbox One Passes Certification

The latest patch to be released for the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has now passed Microsoft’s certification process.

PUBG players on the Xbox One will receive Patch 11 next, though before it’s released for everyone, it’ll undergo some additional internal testing before it’s fully released. Nico Bihary, an executive producer with Microsoft who’s currently working on the console version of PUBG, shared the news via Twitter that the patch was almost ready with patch notes and more info hopefully coming “early next week.”

#playbattlegrounds #xbox #PUBGXboxOne PUBG Xbox “Patch 11” has passed certification. We’re going to continue testing the patch internally, and if things go as planned look for patch notes and release information early next week. Have a great weekend! — Nico (@nico_bihary) March 16, 2018

What all will be included in the next patch remains to be seen though as the patch notes haven’t been posted yet. When they’re ready, the notes with a full list of changes should be added to the Xbox One section of the PUBG forums that keeps track of patches and other announcements

The most recent announcement as of now is info on the hotfix patch, also known as Patch 10, that was pushed on March 12. It didn’t include nearly as many changes as other larger patches, but it did resolve several bugs that impacted players’ controls and some audio issues.

There also appears to be quite a few players waiting to receive this next patch, over 5 million in fact, according to the PUBG team. It was recently announced that the playerbase on the Xbox One version had crossed the 5 million mark with the PUBG team dropping tons of information and stats about the console version such as the average length of games, how many bandages were used, how many deaths resulted from frying pans, and many more interesting stats. A free PUBG5 jacket was also announced, a cosmetic that would be distributed to all Xbox One players who made a PUBG character by March 22.

Visit the PUBG forums or the game’s official Twitter accounts sometime next week to see a detailed list of what’s changing in Patch 11 when it completes its internal testing process.

