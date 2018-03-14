PUBG Team Levels With Players About Recent Problems, Gameplay Improvements

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has gone through a rough patch recently with issues that impacted players’ access to the game, problems that the game’s team recently discussed with players.

Taking to Reddit to share some info regarding recent service interruptions and other problems, the PUBG community manager Andro “PUBG_FWG” Dars began by acknowledging the problems and providing some context for why they occurred.

“We know the last week has been rough. We had problems over the weekend, and our login servers were down today,” Dars posted on Reddit early Wednesday morning. “We’re trying to move faster to solve important problems that negatively impact your experience, but sometimes when you move fast, you break things. This is not an excuse, but rather an attempt to explain why there has been some turbulence over the last week. But we have also seen some great results.”

The community manager went on to discuss the ping-based matchmaking feature that was deployed in a recent update, a feature that “splits the matching pool based on players’ ping and players with similar pings end up playing in the same match instance.” Dars said that while the new ping-centered feature yielded positive results with more than a 30 percent decrease in network problems being seen in some servers, the PUBG still has more to do when it comes to other regions that didn’t benefit quite as much.

“Despite the ping-based matchmaking, we have seen that some regions are still experiencing a gameplay environment that isn’t as enjoyable as it could be. We are looking into various measures that we could use to alleviate the issues players are experiencing in these regions. We’ll let you know when we have more results to share.”

Dars closed by stressing that broken features aren’t a result of apathy but should instead be attributed to the team moving fast and taking “risks that are intended to improve your experience.” Responses from players seemed to be mostly positive from players who appreciated the communication efforts aside from some “fix it now” outliers.

The PC version of PUBG also had a rough week regarding the anti-cheat patch that was deployed for a short time before it began causing problems. It was later rolled back following numerous reports from players of various issues.

