PUBG Is Bringing Back Vikendi With Trains and More

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Vikendi map is returning to the game during its brief time away, but it’s not going to be the same as it was when it left. PUBG Corp. announced the return of Vikendi this week and said it’d be allowing a select group of players to experience the reworked map first before it gets its wide release. The new version of the map will have railroads and trains that coast along the rails, but that’s just the start of what’s changed in the reworked Vikendi with other parts of the map modified for players to become accustomed to.

A preview of the new Vikendi map was shared this week to show it off to those who are interested in trying it or those who will have to wait until the full release. The developer said it’s been working on revamping the map since its departure.

“Since then, we’ve given some of Vikendi’s landmarks a revamp, modifying terrain, towns, weather, updating Dinopark, and adding new trains that travel around the map!” PUBG Corp. said about the reworked map.

A video was shared to show what the new Vikendi looks like along with a quick rundown of the key changes to the map, all of which can be seen below.

Key Map Changes

New railroads and trains have been added across Vikendi

A large portion of Vikendi’s snow has been removed or reduced

Dinopark has been expanded to Dinoland

Modified towns and terrain Dinoland Abbey has been relocated to Mount Kreznic Removed: Tovar, Movatra



For those who are part of the PUBG Partners program, you’ll be able to try the map before anyone else. A test is currently underway for PUBG Partners and will run throughout the weekend to show off the map.

The map was previously removed from the rotation when the Karakin map was added, but PUBG Corp. always said its removal was only a temporary one. PUBG Corp. said previously it saw a lot of potential for what Vikendi could become after it was worked on some more.

“Performance, spawn balance, and even buildings were all places with room for improvement, some of which we already attempted but we feel we can still do better,” PUBG Corp said previously. “That said, while Vikendi is on vacation we’ll be going in and doing a bigger revamp of the map than we’ve previously done. When it’s time for it to come back, there will be plenty of new stuff for you to explore and enjoy.”