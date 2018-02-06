Puyo Puyo Tetris Officially Confirmed For Steam, Coming Later This Month

Puyo Puyo Tetris, a mish-mash of two hit puzzle games into one unique platform, has become a big hit for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch players since its debut last year. And earlier this week, we got a little tease indicating that it would be hitting the Steam front, bringing its multiplayer mayhem to a new platform for players to enjoy.

Well, gather up those beans and prepare those Tetris skills, because it’s officially happening. Sega officially confirmed on Twitter today that the game would be making its way to Steam later this month, arriving on Tuesday, February 27.

In its official tweet, which you can see below, Sega debuted a new trailer for the game, showing off the many modes that are available for it, both online and off. Furthermore, it’s also offering a few pre-order bonuses for those that want to jump on the Puyo Puyo bandwagon.

First off, it’s available for ten percent off its normal price if you pre-order, bringing its price down to $17.99. That’s a steal compared to the original version, which sold for about $29.99. In addition, the company is also offering a number of exclusive wallpapers and avatars to early buyers, so they can spruce up their gaming rigs with all things Puyo Puyo Tetris, including a number of familiar game characters and cool-looking beans.

In case you’ve been missing out on this game, here’s a rundown of its available modes and features:

Adventure

Single-player mode offers ten unique acts, each with ten stages featuring different characters from the Puyo Puyo and Tetris universes. Each stage contains unique challenges players will need to overcome in order to win and move on!

Multiplayer Arcade

For up to four local players, Multiplayer Arcade offers a wealth of variety that will bring out players’ competitive nature!

Versus

Players compete head-to-head in either Puyo Puyo or Tetris to fight in the puzzle battle of their lives.

Swap

Players’ abilities are put to the ultimate test when they compete on both Puyo Puyo and Tetris boards, which switch back and forth at set intervals.

Fusion

A true hybrid game where players compete with Puyos and Tetriminos together on the same board, requiring deft, on-the-fly thinking to become victorious.

Big Bang

It’s a race to the finish as players compete against each other to clear unique challenge boards as quickly as possible to win.

Party

Players compete on Puyo or Tetris boards, but the puzzles feature special items that when activated either help players or harm their opponents.

Online

Players can try their puzzle skills on a global scale by playing any of the multiplayer modes with up to four players online, in Puzzle League or Free Play modes.

Puzzle League

Increase player rating, earn ranks and aspire to new leagues in this mode for competitive enthusiasts.

Free Play

A more casual experience where records aren’t kept and players can customize matches with unique settings, and invite their friends to play.

Replays

Players can save and upload any online matches to show off to their friends, or search other players’ replays using the tag and filtering system to see how they tackle matches.

Solo Arcade

Play any of the Multiplayer Arcade modes against the CPU in Battle or Endurance matches, or try the single-player Challenges!

Battle

Substitute human players with 1-3 CPU opponents to fight against simultaneously.

Endurance

Go the distance in a one-on-one gauntlet of never-ending CPU opponents, racking up as many wins as possible.

Challenge

Forget about the opponents and put skills to the test with Sprint, Marathon and more, like the quirky Tiny Puyo, which shrinks down Puyos to fit even more on the board.

Japanese VO

For the first time in the West, players have the option to play with the original Japanese voiceovers with localized subtitles.

Puyo Puyo Tetris is also available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, and we can’t recommend it enough!