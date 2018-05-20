Quake Champions Previews Bots and New Gore System

Quake Champions is soon adding bots alongside a detailed gore system that lets players gleefully dismember their opponents.

The first of the upcoming features, bots, is one that’ll add AI opponents to Quake Champions so that players can test their skills and strategies against some less competitive opponents. That’s only if they choose to set the bots to a lower level though since the enemies will ship with adjustable difficulties that increase their range of skills the higher you go.

“You asked; we’re going to deliver – bots are coming to Quake Champions!” the announcement on the game’s official site read. “These AI combatants will feature a scalable skill level that will help experts hone their abilities and teach new players how to play and win. These adjustable levels influence a range of traits for the bots, including movement, weapon usage and combat tactics.”

Just as the devs said during a recent stream, these bots will begin rolling out in phases. The first phase will allow for bots to take part in the Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Instagib modes, but they won’t have the full range of champion abilities. Those will be added in a later update along with support for additional game modes and other features.

Blood, bits, and bots: ICYMI, here’s what’s coming soon in Quake Champions! https://t.co/fN05K4woYV — Quake Champions (@Quake) May 17, 2018

But even if you don’t ever feel the need to practice against bots, one new feature that’ll affect everyone’s experience is the upcoming gore system. This feature is precisely as gruesome as it sounds and will allow players to blow their enemies to smithereens or saw them apart in dramatic fashion. Fluids, body parts, and bodies fly in the new gore system that’s previewed in the gifs below.

“Quake’s arsenal of weapons isn’t known to just leave bruises,” the announcement continued. “Rather, they leave behind smears, stains and smudges of what was once a foe. To showcase the ferocious combat and the visceral injury that the Arena doles out, we’re adding a full-fledged Gore System to Quake Champions!”

Each champion will be affected differently by the gore system depending on who’s being destroyed and what they’re made of. For players that use skins or shaders on their champions, the gore system will also adapt to those choices by adjusting the flying body parts according to the players’ preferences.

Bots and the new gore system aren’t live just yet, but look for more updates from the devs regarding when the features will become active.