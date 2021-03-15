Rainbow Six Quarantine Leak Reveals Technical Test, Crossplay, and More

✖

Ubisoft has continued to remain largely silent on Rainbow Six Quarantine in 2021, but some movements behind the scenes have made it seem as though that silence is about to end. This trend has continued once again within the past few days as another major development with the game has now come about that not only tells us that a new demo of sorts is on the horizon, but also reveals a litany of new details about the shooter.

Recently on the Microsoft Store, a new technical test for Rainbow Six Quarantine has appeared on the storefront. If you're unaware of what exactly this is, technical tests are usually the equivalents of betas or alphas that developers release to the public ahead of a game's launch. While no official word has come down from Ubisoft just yet, it looks as though the publisher is soon planning on letting some players get their hands on Quarantine earlier than expected. For now, no release date for when this test might occur has been revealed.

In the interim, though, this page on the Microsoft Store does contain some other juicy pieces of info. For starters, it mentions that Rainbow Six Quarantine will be available for play on Xbox Series X and S consoles. Although this might not seem like a big deal, this is the first we've seen of the game that has been confirmed for next-gen hardware. Assuming that this listing proves to be accurate, it stands to reason that we'll see the game come to PlayStation 5 as well.

As for some other notable tidbits found on the page, it is said that Rainbow Six Quarantine will feature crossplay between consoles. Sadly, this function only mentions that it is available for "Xbox Live" users, which likely means that it's something that will only work between Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Lastly, the game will also support a max of three players in co-op.

With so much information on Rainbow Six Quarantine now coming to light, it seems like only a matter of time until we hear more directly from Ubisoft. The publisher's fiscal calendar will turn over at the beginning of April, we'll likely hear more at that time. Until then, you can continue to plan on Rainbow Six Quarantine to release later on in 2021 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Does any of this new information with Quarantine excite you? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.