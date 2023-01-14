Rainbow Six Siege Adds WWE Stars the Undertaker, Becky Lynch

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege just revealed it's getting some WWE Superstar reinforcements in the form of two fan favorites. Ubisoft announced two new cosmetic bundles for the game themed after Becky Lynch and The Undertaker, which transform Thorn and Blackbeard respectively into The Man and The Phenom. The bundles include a uniform, headgear, charm, operator portrait, operator card background, and weapon skin for one of their primary weapons. For Blackbeard that will be the MK17 CQB and for Thorn that will be the UZK50GI, and both are right in line with both superstars.

Blackbeard's MK17 CQB weapon skin is called The Tombstone and features a slick purple paint job with lightning running across it and The Undertaker written with his logo towards the center. His bundle also comes with the Don the Undertaker Championship charm (which recreates his custom Championship Title) and the Moonlight Brawl background as well as the operator portrait.

For Lynch, her UZK50GI is outfitted with the Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin and it features yellow accents and her I Am The Man slogan on the sides. It also features a pattern around the handle and magazine that matches her jacket and top. The bundle also comes with the WWE Championship Titles charm, which represents her time as Becky 2 Belts, and also includes the I Am The Man background and operator portrait.

Both of the bundles are available now for 2,160 R6 Credits each, though you can also get the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4,080 R6 Credits.

As you can see in the trailer, Lynch's look is based on her Kill Bill-inspired gear, featuring a black jacket and black gear with yellow stripes on the sides. Meanwhile, Undertaker is sporting his classic black gear and black trench coat look, complete with his trademark hat. Both characters are dead rings for the superstars and even get stylish entrances for the video.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Will you be adding Becky Lynch and Undertaker to your Rainbow Six Siege squad?