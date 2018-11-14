‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Low-Budget Cosplay Winners Announced

Earlier last month, the team over at Ubisoft announced a low-budge cosplay contest for players to take part in for a chance at some pretty sweet prizes. The month has come and gone and now the winners have been crowned – and they’re pretty darn hilarious.

The contest officially went underway on October 5th when fans of the tactical shooter were encouraged to make their best outfits based on the popular operators in-game. The catch? It’s got to be low-budget and really … it was all in the name of hilarity.

“Whether it’s cardboard LMGs, soapy Cav war paint, or Headgear made out of watermelons, it’s time to show off your creative side with the Rainbow Six Siege Low-Budget Cosplay Contest!” the original announcement said. “So give us your best, your most out-of-the-box, and your most inspired Rainbow Six Siege cosplays.”

Now that the winners have been crowned and the finalists have been chosen, it’s time to look back on some of the incredible contributions to the latest community event.

As part of the winner reveal, Ubisoft took to their blog to offer a few words. “Everyone who participated did an amazing job, and your continued demonstrations of enthusiasm and creativity has been a joy to see. With much difficulty, we selected 7 finalists and 3 grand finalists whose originality in the R6 Low-Budget Cosplay Contest exceeded anything we could have imagined. The Winners and finalists will receive the full 2018 Crimsonveil Halloween Collection and R6 Credits for the top 3.”

The prizes?

1st Place: Full Crimsonveil Halloween Collection + 5400 R6 Credits

2nd Place: Full Crimsonveil Halloween + 4800 R6 Credits

3rd Place : Full Crimsonveil Halloween + 4200 R6 Credits

7 Finalists: Full Crimsonveil Halloween Collection

Below was the first place winner:

Followed by the second and third place runner-ups:

Defender nightmare scenario in the back of the bar @Rainbow6Game #r6cosplaycontest pic.twitter.com/kW8SjRxAmr — Southern Gravy Guy (@Chef_Lu_Bu) October 5, 2018

some closet @Rainbow6Game cosplay with my daughter showing Buck and Caveira! She loved the makeup so much after the photo she put on pink lip gloss and went as Princess Caveira #R6CosplayContest pic.twitter.com/GQ8pwZEGmW — Ex_Libris (@ex_libris85) October 27, 2018

You can see even more of the hilarious entries right here! As for the game itself, Rainbow Six Siege is offering yet another free-to-play weekend! Details here!