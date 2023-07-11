Rainbow Six Siege Gets New Y8S2 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Ubisoft has today released a new update for its tactical multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six Siege across all platforms. Currently, Siege is in the midst of Year 8 Season 2 and continues to be one of Ubisoft's strongest-performing titles. Now, as a way of keeping Siege going strong in the midst of its current season of play, a new patch has today been let loose that includes some notable gameplay changes.

All in all, this new patch for Rainbow Six Siege isn't a massive one by any means. Primarily, Ubisoft has pushed out a couple of balance changes for the game, particularly in regard to the Operators Vigil, Nokk, Thorn, and Oryx. Outside of this, a handful of bugs have also now been squashed thanks to this update. This patch likely isn't going to drastically alter Siege from top to bottom, but those who use any of these Operators in question might want to take note of what tweaks have been made.

You can find the full patch notes for this new Rainbow Six Siege update attached below.

OPERATOR BALANCING

VIGIL

Vigil will share the same glitching behavior as Nøkk.

The ERC-7 Video Disruptor will not be deactivated when performing certain actions, such as shooting, and instead will trigger the glitch effect on cameras.

Vigil won't be immune to Lion's EE-ONE-D and Grim's Kawan Hive. Both gadgets will detect him, but he can prevent being pinged by activating the ERC-7.

NØKK

The HEL gadget ability no longer reduces movement sounds.

Maximum duration increased to 20 seconds (from 12).

Added new glitching sources, such as being flashed or pushed.

Nøkk is no longer immune to Alibi's Prisma. It will detect her, but she can prevent being pinged by activating her the HEL gadget.

THORN

Added 1.5x sight to the UZK50GI.

ORYX

Increased hatch climb speed by 30%.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Missing unlimited ammo in the Snipers Arcade after joining a match in progress.

FIXED – Devices are detected outside when placed on the back wall of 2F Main Stairs in the Skyscraper map.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – The Battle Pass map flashes on screen when going to the Progress section.

FIXED – Error received when accepting a Squad invite from a player that was part of the same Squad in a previous match.

FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.