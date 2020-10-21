Rainbow Six Siege Patch Updates Operators and Shields

✖

The latest Rainbow Six Siege patch released this week with some updates for a couple of different Operators along with more extensive adjustments for how ballistic shields work when interacting with damage and Operators. Two different weapons were also updated along with the expected array of bug fixes included in most updates. Rainbow Six Siege’s latest patch went live already on the PC and PlayStation 4 platforms and will come to the Xbox One next week.

Ubisoft and the Rainbow Six Siege team released the patch notes for the update this week to show what’s changing. For those who’ve frequented the test servers to preview what’s coming in the future, some of the content listed in the patch notes will likely look familiar to you.

The patch notes for the update that’s out now on the PC and PlayStation 4 platforms can be found below. The update will come to the Xbox One on October 26th.

Operators

Ace Reduced the number of explosive ticks of the SELMA Aqua Breacher to 2 ticks (down from 3).

Frost Added the ITA12S as a secondary weapon.

Glaz Reduced vision recovery time to 0.4s (down from 1s). Reduced movement penalization by 50% to 12s (up from 6s).

Melusi MP5 primary will replace the T-5. Optics available on the MP5 will be the red dot, holographic, and reflex.

Oryx T-5 primary will replace the MP5. Optics available on the T-5 will be the red dot, holographic, reflex, and scope 1.5x.



Ballistic Shields

The guard break effect occurs when operators with a ballistic shield are hit by an explosion or take certain types of damage (from a scale of a minimum of 50 to trigger the guard break to 100 damage).

The severity of the guard break is proportional to the damage done to the shield. Electric damage and the minimum 50 damage threshold will trigger the minimum strength guard break animation.

Melee damage, concussion FX, sonic bursts, and explosions of 100 damage or higher will trigger the the maximum strength guard break animation.

Operators positioned behind a Clash, Monty, Blitz, or Fuze are now also partially protected from explosion damage (this still applies even if they are from the opposing team). This protection also applies if the shield is on the operator's back. Damage taken from the explosion is proportionally calculated based on the operator's exposure to the blast.

Instead of folding Montagne's Extendable shield, he now as a guard break animation.

Shield explosion protection is reduced to 66% (down from 80%).

TCSG12 and ACS12

Damage drop-off is now more progressive to reach minimal damage at 50m (instead of 20m).

Damage at max range increased to 68% (up from 48%).

Suppressor damage penalization normalized to -12.5% regardless of range.

Gameplay Updates

Changes to the defuser interaction that allow players to pick up the defuser, even in situations where it might have originally been inaccessible, due to falling into difficult-to-reach spaces.

Improvements to the chat filter feedback system.

The ban ticker has been deactivated for custom games. It will remain visible in all other game modes.

