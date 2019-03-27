Red Bull Teams Up With Ninja for a Chance to Win Big Following Awesome Drone Delivery Reveal

Streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins shot to streaming stardom for his time with Epic Games’ Fortnite, but he’s been branching out far more into other games in recent months. Since late-night gaming is something no gamer is a stranger to, Red Bull is teaming up with the popular streamer for a limited-time-only can and a chance to play with the legend himself.

The limited-edition Ninja Red Bulls will go live worldwide on April 1st in both 4 and 12-packs. But it’s not just delicious energy that’s on the line, there’s also the chance to actually be able to play with the streamer himself while meeting him in person!

According to a press release sent to us by Red Bull, “Consumers can visit Ninja.RedBull.com and upload a picture or video creatively showcasing how they game for their chance of being selected. The chosen winner will be flown with their duo partner to a Red Bull gaming event for an experience of their lifetime. Runners-up (2nd-5th Place) will receive iconic Ninja merchandise and premium gaming hardware. Full contest rules and entry details are available at the Red Bull website.

“It’s been a year beyond my wildest dreams and a big part of that has come from joining the Red Bull family and the wings they’ve given me,” said Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. “To get my own Red Bull can is more than I could have ever imagined and I am stoked to celebrate the launch by giving my fans a chance to join me for a gaming session.”

One thing that fans of Ninja might not know is that though he shot to unreal levels of celebrity thanks to Fortnite, he began his professional gaming career playing Halo.

Ready to enter? You can learn everything you need to know right here on the official website!