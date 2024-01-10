Red Dead Online Gets First Update of 2024

Red Dead Online has gotten its first new update of 2024. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably one of the best games of the last decade, if not ever made. Rockstar Games created a deeply immersive world with no shortage of content in its single player and then released an online mode that served as a sort of spiritual successor to GTA Online. Unfortunately, the mode never really took off in the same way as its GTA counterpart. It had a lot of promise, serving more as a roleplaying experience than GTA, but due to the pandemic, the development of GTA 6, and more, it struggled to gain its footing.

Red Dead Online, unfortunately, lost support in terms of big content updates. Rockstar Games confirmed it would be winding down new content updates for the western online game in favor of moving resources and efforts to Grand Theft Auto VI, but would continue giving the game smaller updates. Now, 2024 has arrived and Rockstar has revealed the first monthly update of the new year for Red Dead Online. You can get a bunch of bonus money, gold, XP, and other rewards throughout the month. You can view the details below.

Double RDO$ and XP on Naturalist Sample Sales, the Wild Animals Kill Challenge, Wildlife Photography Free Roam Event, and Fishing Challenge Free Roam Event

Double RDO$, Gold, and XP on the Featured Series

on the Featured Series Triple RDO$ on Fish Sales

on Fish Sales Weekly Bonuses for players that Hunt or Sample a Legendary Animal:

o January 9 – 15: An Offer for 5 Gold Bars off a Vitalism Studies Pamphlet

o January 16 – 22: An Offer for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role Item

o January 23 – 29: Black and Red Charro Jacket (Male), Red Hitched Skirt (Female)

o January 30 – February 5: Beige Raccoon Hat

Month-Long Rewards through February 5:

o A Reward for a Free Honor Reset, a Weight Gain Tonic, and a Weight Loss Tonic for logging in through February 5

o The West Hill Haven Treasure Map for selling a Naturalist Sample

o The Black and Silver Morning Tail Coat for selling 5 Naturalist Samples in any week

o A Reward for five Legendary Animal Pheromones for completing a round of Wildlife Photography

o An Offer for 40% off a Novice or Promising Naturalist Role Item for completing an Animal Sighting Mission

Featured Series Calendar:

January 9 – 15: Contrast Series (Last Stand and Sport of Kings)

January 16 – 22: Hardcore Overrun Series

January 23 – 29: Hardcore Elimination Series (Make It Count: Ancient Tomahawk, Bow and Arrow, and Throwing Knives)

January 30 – February 5: Tumbleweed Series