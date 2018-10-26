‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Immediately Test the Horse Balls Mechanic

When news first broke about how the temperature affects horse testicles in Red Dead Redemption 2 in an effort to really show off the environmentally reactive game, players were instantly intrigued by the seemingly hilarious mechanic. Though it does have its useful (scientific) side to alert of dangerous climates, it seems that players had their eyes on the prize – or the balls – now that the game has arrived.

Most people bought Red Dead Redemption 2 just for the horse balls alone. — 🌌🚀Space Force General Mexi🚀🌌 (@Mario817Mario) October 26, 2018

So … we’re all on the same page that we’re in it just for the horse balls, right? I mean, we’re not under any illusion that the gaming community is more mature than that, right??? Horse balls. pic.twitter.com/57QQFZLeJV — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 26, 2018

Wanna make a great game that’s critically acclaimed and loved by fans?

Have an interesting horse mechanic. 2015: In Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom your horse poops in real time. 2018: In Red Dead Redemption 2

Your horse’s balls shrink in cold weather. — LazyBlu3 (@LazyBlu3) October 25, 2018

A moment of silence for all the hard work that went into this level of immersion. One might say it’s absolutely nuts!

Speaking of Red Dead Redemption 2 that’s available now on Xbox One and PS4, the reviews have been pouring in and perfect scores can be seen across the board. We ourselves even gave it a perfect review as well, and you can see why we loved it so much right here.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”