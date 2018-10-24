‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Leaked Gameplay Shows Off Free Roaming, Missions, Crafting and So Much More

Though we still have two more days left until Red Dead Redemption 2, some people that got their hands on the game early can’t seem to help themselves from leaking even more about the game. Such is the case with the most recently leaked gameplay footage seen above, which shows off more about how the missions work while also detailing a gorgeous world for players to explore.

Those are just two of a long list in gameplay leaks. Some of them can get a little spoiler-y so if you’re interested in seeing even more, you can check out the master list over on Reddit right here, as well as this Instagram account that seems to compile them the minute they go live.

Rockstar has been pretty quick when it comes to taking these videos down – and for good reason. They’ve shown quite a lot of content in recent months but have been very careful about what they choose to share. The company also outlined a strict embargo for the content, which makes the wide abundance of these leaks quite shocking.

Still, they’re there for those that don’t mind seeing the action early though we will disclose none of this content is our own. You can expect our full review on launch day to see what we thought of the game, but for now – there are clips to tide everyone over.

For anyone that has Red Dead Redemption 2 for either Xbox One or PlayStation 4 (sadly, still no PC), the service will be completely free. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 drops for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players on October 26th to kick off the holiday season.