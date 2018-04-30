New Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Coming This Week

Rockstar Games just announced that a new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming later this week on May 2.

In an announcement confirming the release of the new trailer, Rockstar confirmed that the trailer would be coming on May 2 while providing an exact time for when it’ll be released as well. At 11 a.m. ET, those waiting for Red Dead Redemption 2’s release later this year can finally see more of the game when the new trailer is out.

Rockstar’s statement via email also said that the new trailer will be uploaded to the company’s YouTube channel where you can find the rest of the trailers that have been released so far. This will be the third trailer that’s been released for Red Dead Redemption 2 so far, but it’s been quite a while since the last teaser for the game was released. The first trailer was released a year ago with the second one that’s seen above coming seven months ago, so Red Dead fans are undoubtedly eager for a better look at Rockstar’s Wild West game.

The announcement also included the same release date of Oct. 26 for Red Dead Redemption 2, so those who are counting on the game to be out on that day can rest easy knowing that a delay isn’t something that accompanies this next trailer.

Though everyone who played the original Red Dead Redemption knows what to expect from the game, Rockstar does provide some slim details about what the game entails. It’s description also reminds players of Rockstar’s gleaming track record so far that includes the first game and the extremely successful Grand Theft Auto V.

“Developed by the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience”

The release of Red Dead Redemption 2 also appears to be coming alongside something else that’ll be a first for a Rockstar Games release. According to a product listing that appears to have gone up ahead of schedule on Amazon, an art book for the Red Dead sequel will be released not long after the game is out. Officially titled The Art of Red Dead Redemption II, the book is scheduled to release on Oct. 30 with Amazon confirming that it’s real and that more info will come soon.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release on Oct. 26 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.