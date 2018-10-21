‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ for PC Leaked

The PC gamer’s dream: Red Dead Redemption 2. Though leaks and rumors about the highly anticipated Rockstar Games sequel finally making its way over onto PC is nothing new, a more recent leak seems to back up suspicions that the franchise might finally be making its way over to the popular platform.

A retailer in Europe just lit the rumor mill on fire when they listed the Wild West title up for a PC release come 2019. Given that this is one of the “largest retailers for consumer electronics” and not just some random shop, the idea that PC players will finally get their hands on Red Dead seems more likely than ever before.

The team over at TechTastic were the ones to spot the listing and managed to take a screenshot before it was taken down:

Keep in mind that this is not the first leak to show a potential PC port. Earlier this year it was discovered that a Rockstar employee had a PC listing attached to their work on Red Dead Redemption 2 on the job site LinkedIn. The previously confirmed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms were evident as well, but it’s the PC version that’s a doozy. Unfortunately, the listing has since been removed but everything that is on the Internet is forever, mistakes included:

Keep in mind, though – Rockstar has only confirmed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thus far, so until we get an official green lot – take all reports such as this with a grain of salt. Simple clerical mistakes happen, we’re only human, after all, goofs happen sometimes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated for an October 26th release on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

