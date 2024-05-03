Another Crab's Treasure Devs Share What's Next for the Surprise Hit

So far, 2024 has been full of surprise hits, especially on Steam. One of the most recent success stories is Another Crab's Treasure, a crab-based Soulslike that launched last week. Partially because of the surprise success, the developers at Aggro Crab have been cranking out new patches to address various issues that players were coming across. In fact, there have been nearly daily updates in Another Crab's Treasure, as Aggro Crab tried to keep up with player demands. Today, the team took some time to share some of their plans for where Another Crab's Treasure is headed and reveal that the game has passed another sales milestone.

Another Crab's Treasure Development Update

As mentioned, the first week after launch has been a mad dash to fix as many of the bugs in Another Crab's Treasure as possible. That dedication is to be admired to some degree, but it can also lead to burnout when developers push off sleep in favor of working on the game. Aggro Crab is a team of only 11 people, so they've all been pulling over time since launch to keep up with demand.

To that end, the first thing the team talked about in the new update is that they are going to slow down the cadence of patches. Putting daily patches out lets the team be nimble, but the lack of sleep was also causing certain things to slip through the cracks. By slowing down and focusing more on each patch, the team should be able to deliver an even better experience. So, don't expect to see Aggro Crab move to a new project. They're still very committed, they're just being a bit smarter with that commitment.

Aggro Crab didn't directly announce any kind of roadmap for future content, but it did reveal that it's adding a public beta branch on Steam. That will let players jump into upcoming changes a bit early and help the developers iron out some of the issues they might've missed. Again, this will only be on the Steam version of the game, so players on other platforms will have to wait until everything is ready for primetime. Hopefully, alongside the addition of the beta branch, Aggro Crab will announce what it's working on next.

Another Crab's Treasure Sales Milestone

Aggro Crab also took a second to announce that it hit 150,000 copies sold across all platforms. Keep in mind, that the game is available on Xbox Game Pass, so those copies don't count and the playerbase could be much larger. Either way, that's a huge milestone for a relatively smaller developer and the critical reviews are equally impressive.

Another Crab's Treasure is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.