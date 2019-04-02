The ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ PS4 Pro Bundle Deal is Back

The Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle was a huge hit during the holiday season, but it hasn’t been seen since. However, Walmart has brought it back for another limited time run, so today is your second chance to grab the Pro console with one of the best games ever made for free. You can do that right here for $399 with free 2-day shipping while it lasts. Deals on the PS4 Pro are rare these days, so take advantage of the RDR2 bundle while you can.

In other console news, Sega recently announced that they would finally jump on the tiny retro console craze sparked by Nintendo with the release of their Sega Genesis Mini / Mega Drive Mini. You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini with 2-wired controllers for $79.99 right here on Amazon and here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping slated for September 19th-20th. The titles on the console will also vary by region, but the first 10 games confirmed for the U.S. version are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

That’s a decent start, but if you don’t see your favorite Genesis game on that list, keep in mind that Sega will announce three additional 10 game waves in the coming months. On that note, the Sega Genesis Mini is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships. So, if you aren’t happy with the final 40 game list, you can always cancel the pre-order.

That probably won’t be necessary, because it seems as though Sega learned a thing or two from the success of Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic consoles and the dismal failure of Sony’s PlayStation Classic. The Sega Genesis Mini is offering nearly twice as many games as the SNES Classic did for the same price. It’s also offering twice as many games as the PlayStation Classic for $20 less.

In addition to the 40 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.