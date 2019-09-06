This Red Dead Redemption 2 Video Will Break Your Heart And Dig Up Bad Memories

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One has some pretty tear-jerking moments. However, the saddest thing in the game isn’t a cut-scene or a character arc, no, it’s when your horse dies. And what’s even sadder is when you’re to blame when your horse dies. Recently, one Red Dead Redemption 2 player shared a clip from their game over on Reddit of their horse dying, and it’s sad not only because, well, watching horses die is sad, but because it’s the player who accidentally killed the horse, which is a terrible feeling most Red Dead Redemption 2 players have experienced.

It’s tempting to be pretty reckless while riding your horse, which is how my first good boah met his unfortunate fate. But the biggest threat to your horse’s life is a shootout. Not only can your horse be shot from underneath you, but sometimes it can get in the way, which is exactly what happened to the aforementioned player.

Again, we’ve all been there, but what makes this one extra tragic is what horse it is. That’s Buell, the horse given to you by Hamish. Not only is Buell one of the best horses in the game stat wise, but for narrative reasons it holds a special place in Arthur’s heart. And so to see her go out in such tragic fashion is rough.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word from Rockstar Games about any additional ports. However, a PC port has leaked multiple times, and is undoubtedly in the pipeline over at Rockstar. And I wouldn’t be surprised if it was accompanied with next-gen PS5 and Xbox Scarlett re-releases.

