‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Has a Secret (and Deadly) Trampoline

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive game with so many secrets to uncover and fun Easter eggs to find. What many might not know about the open world game from RockStar is that it even has a “secret trampoline” – just … be careful, it can be fatal.

The find comes from Redditor ‘ForestTravestys’ who learned the hard way that this neat trampoline pretty much just spells disaster for him and his horse. Press “F” to pay respects:

Another commentors popped in to share their own finds of these “secret trampolines,” with one user even providing a video of the several instances where he ran into this very same thing:

All we can say is “poor horse” because those loyal companions are just not having a good time with these random launch points being found. They deserved better …

For those that played Grand Theft Auto V, you might remember this as the “Swing glitch” that was prevelant in Rockstar’s other big open-world game. It’s definitely a glitch, but one that is one helluva ride before the impending death.

From ghosts, to vampires – even werewolves – Red Dead Redemption 2 has much more to offer than its wonderful narrative and stunning scenery. This is a game that keeps on giving for those players that are willing to go out an explore uncharted terrain.

As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Though we’ve had many leaks suggesting a PC port on the horizon, still no official word on if that’s definitely on the way. For now, console players enjoy!

