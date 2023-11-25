Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Making a Huge Comeback With More Steam Players Than Ever Before

Red Dead Redemption 2 is making a massive comeback right now. Rockstar Games is one of the few developers out there that can get away with releasing just one game a generation. We are three years into the current generation and are only just about to receive our first look at the developer's first game in five years: Grand Theft Auto VI. In 2018, Rockstar Games released its only brand new game of the Xbox One/PS4 generation and arguably its best game ever. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit and has crept its way into the top ten best selling games of all-time.

Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a single player game so one would expect player numbers to drop, especially since its online component Red Dead Online stopped receiving major content updates a while back and doesn't have the same level of popularity as GTA Online. Still, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a juggernaut. Like many other games, the western went on sale for Black Friday at a number of retailers including Steam. The game is currently $20 on the PC games storefront and that made it a pretty irresistible deal for a lot of people. Still, it's hard to imagine that anyone could've guessed that the five year old game (four on PC) would achieve its all-time peak players this weekend even with the sale. Over on Steam, the game hit its all-time peak concurrent player count of over 73,000 players. It's pretty amazing to see such a great game achieve such high player counts this long after release and continuing to receive love.

5 y/o game. Both single and online are abandoned by developer back in 2021. All time PEAK amount of players is TODAY... pic.twitter.com/eT2pYm14Qi — OnlyPVPCat (@OnlyPVPCat) November 25, 2023

It wouldn't be surprising if some of this is also from the Grand Theft Auto VI hype. Fans know another Rockstar game is on the way and may have missed the last one, so they may want to see where the standards have been set. Unfortunately for Rockstar, the bar is absurdly high and will put a lot of pressure on the studio to make sure it is done right. Between an unrivaled open world, a fantastic story, jaw-dropping visuals, and immersive gameplay, they have their work cut out for them for the next Grand Theft Auto, but if anyone can do it, its Rockstar.

When is the GTA 6 Trailer?

The first trailer for GTA 6 has been confirmed to release in early December by Rockstar Games. Of course, we don't know exactly when that will be, but likely the first week or two of the month. December starts this coming Friday, but it's probably better to expect it to release the following week. Maybe we will get some sort of teaser that announces the trailer date and give us a logo/screenshot before then, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens. Either way, these new Red Dead Redemption 2 players have hundreds of hours of content to really dive into to tide them over.