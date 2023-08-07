Red Dead Redemption Fans Slam New Re-Release: "What Is Rockstar Thinking?"

The rumors were true, kind of. Rockstar Games is reviving the original Red Dead Redemption, but not with a remaster or a remake. Rather, it's returning via a simple port. The 2010 PS3 and Xbox 360 game is returning on August 17 via Nintendo Switch and PS4. There's no word of a PS5 version but the PS4 version will be playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, there's no Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S version because the Xbox 360 version is already playable on these machines via backward compatibility with the Xbox 360. And why there is no PC version is actually just a mystery. Whatever the case, after endless rumors claiming the game was being remastered, and even some saying it was being remade on the Red Dead Redemption 2 engine, today's news that fans are only getting a Switch and PS4 port has disappointed just about everyone.

Red Dead Redemption is one of the best games of all time, just like its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2. However, while the latter holds up in 2023, the former doesn't, or at least not as much. This isn't to say it can't be played and enjoyed in 2023, but it could certainly use a face lift. And it looks like it's not going to get one anytime soon.

If you've never played the classic from two console generations ago, you owe it to yourself to check it out, possibly via one of these ports. However, if you've played the all-time great before, this port doesn't do much to draw you back in. Adding insult to injury is the fact that while Undead Nightmare is included, multiplayer is not, yet you're going need to fork over $50 to play it, which is only $10 less than you had to pay for the game in 2010 when it was brand new. Alas, fans on Twitter are very disappointed.