Remedy Says Take-Two Logo Issue Was Already Resolved

Remedy Entertainment has revealed that its logo issues with Take-Two Interactive has already been resolved. Take-Two Interactive is one of the biggest companies in gaming. Led by CEO Strauss Zelnick, the company owns the likes of 2K Games, Rockstar Games, and a number of other major developers. This places franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, Mafia, and many other major games under their ownership. Take-Two is also one of the most litigious companies in gaming, frequently sending things like cease and desists to modders for the aforementioned games and making sure it exerts total control over its lucrative IPs. It was reported earlier this week that Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy found itself in the crosshairs of Take-Two earlier this week, much to the confusion of gamers everywhere.

It was reported that there was a trademark dispute over Remedy's logo, with Take-Two claiming that the developer's logo was too similar to Rockstar Games'. Both logos feature a capital R, but feature different colors. However, Take-Two's filing noted that it could confuse the public. At the time, it was unclear where this would lead, but fans were worried as Remedy is currently partnering with Rockstar Games to develop remakes of the first two Max Payne games. Many felt this kind of move from Take-Two was awkward and aggressive since they're doing business with them right now. However, Remedy told journalist Stephen Totilo that the matter was actually resolved last year and the recent filing is nothing more than a formality.

"There is nothing to see here – this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year," said Remedy. "The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership."

"The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership." https://t.co/j1NgQCkE15 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 18, 2024

With that said, it seems like there's nothing to worry about. Given Remedy's logo remains unchanged, it's unclear what resolution the two parties came to. Maybe it will change later, but as of right now, it looks like it won't affect anything outside of the studios' walls.