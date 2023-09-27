Alan Wake 2 Confirmed to Set Up Control 2

Alan Wake 2 director Sam Lake has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel will pave the way for Remedy Entertainment’s next game, Control 2. In recent years, Remedy has started to tie many of its various franchises together in what is being called the Remedy Connected Universe. For instance, Control’s AWE DLC ended up centering around many of the events found in Alan Wake and set up many of the story beats that would be seen in the forthcoming sequel. Now, Remedy has verified that it will be doing a similar thing when it comes to Control 2.

In an interview with Wccftech, Sam Lake opened up briefly about the plans that Remedy has for Control 2 and how it will be planting seeds for that game in Alan Wake 2. Lake didn’t provide very many specifics on the topic, but he did say that the Federal Bureau of Control will play a “key role” in Alan Wake 2. It’s not known how overt these connections between the games might end up being, though it’s clear that Lake and those at Remedy are sitting on some big surprises.

“Yeah. It’s interesting. We did that in a very clear way with Control, especially the AWE DLC, setting up things. We have publicly announced that we are working on Control 2 and, like you saw, the FBC does play a key role in the Alan Wake 2 story,” Lake said. “We are not saying anything definite at this time, but we are setting things up that will play a role in the future of the Remedy Connected universe.”

At this point in time, Remedy hasn’t said much of anything about Control 2 outside of simply confirming that the game is in the works. Other than Control 2, Remedy also happens to be working on remakes of both Max Payne and Max Payne 2 in tandem with Rockstar. Given that Alan Wake 2 is gearing up to launch quite soon, it seems more likely that we should start to hear more about all of these projects in the coming months or years.

Alan Wake 2 and Control 2 Release Dates

At this point, Alan Wake 2 is exactly one month away from its launch date which is set for October 27. When it does arrive, Remedy’s latest will only be available on current-generation platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To tide you over until release, you can read our hands-on impressions of AW2 after having played roughly three hours of the survival horror title.

As for Control 2, again, no such release window of any sort has yet been provided by Remedy. All that’s been shared about the game so far is that it’s in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and will again be published by 505 Games. With work on Alan Wake 2 winding down, Control 2 will likely enter full production in the near future assuming Remedy already hasn’t reached this phase of development.