Remedy Remembers Max Payne's James McCaffrey Following Death

In light of the death of James McCaffrey, developer Remedy Entertainment has now released a message remembering the late actor. Early this morning, it was reported that McCaffrey, who was most recognizable as the voice of Max Payne, had passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer. Now, McCaffrey's longtime collaborator in Remedy has honored the actor by looking back on his various roles.

As shared on X (or Twitter), Remedy said it was greatly saddened to hear the news of McCaffrey passing away at age 65. Remedy called out McCaffrey's portrayals of Max Payne and Alex Casey and said that his "iconic voice" shaped each character in a major way. This message was shared alongside an image of McCaffrey from Control, where he played Zachariah Trench in the game's live-action sequences while also serving as the voice of the character.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey," Remedy said. "His remarkable talent gave life to our characters and left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family."

In a separate statement, Remedy director Sam Lake shared his own eulogy for McCaffrey. Lake referred to McCaffrey as a "dear friend" and acknowledged all of his roles that included Max Payne in Max Payne, Thomas Zane in Alan Wake, Zachariah Trench in Control, and Alex Casey in Alan Wake II. He went on to say that McCaffrey was a constant pleasure to work alongside and said that he will miss him greatly.

"I'm heartbroken to hear the sad news of James McCaffrey's passing," Lake said. "We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a lovely man and a dear friend. He was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. No one could do what he did better than him. [...] I had the honor of sharing Max Payne's role and Casey's role with him. He was a joy to work with. I will cherish his memory and I miss him. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jim."

Moving forward, McCaffrey may end up starring in one final project with Remedy as the studio is currently working on remakes of both Max Payne and Max Payne 2 with Rockstar Games. Currently, much information on these remakes hasn't been shared and it isn't known if McCaffrey was going to star in the games once again prior to his death. In light of his passing, though, Remedy will surely honor McCaffrey in some manner with these Max Payne remakes once they are released.