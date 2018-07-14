Remnant: From the Ashes Announced With New Trailer

Perfect World Entertainment announced a new title called Remnant: From the Ashes, a survival shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with interdimensional enemies.
Developed by Gunfire Games, Remnant: From the Ashes was previewed with an announcement trailer that showed off some of the beings that players will encounter. Though it doesn’t have a firm release date yet, it’s dur out sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
“Perfect World Entertainment jumped at the opportunity to partner with Gunfire Games,” said Yoon Im, senior vice president of publishing at Perfect World Entertainment. “Their deep expertise in creating fantastical worlds, steeped in rich sci-fi themes make them the perfect partner to expand our company’s portfolio of live service games. Remnant: From the Ashes will deliver a unique, dynamic world that provides an infinite number of ways to explore and combat enemies. We know players will love our twist on the survival-action genre.”
Set from a third-person perspective, players have to build up their own characters while surviving the harsh environment. You can play by yourself or with freinds with up to three more players joining the game to bring total to four cooperative players. Weapon crafting, melee and ranged weapons, and more await players in the game, and Perfect World Entertainment shared a quick list of the game’s core features to give a better idea of what’s in store.
- ADAPT. OVERCOME. – Each world will present new challenges and perils to overcome. Throughout their journey, players will encounter dozens of monsters unique to each environment. Fight tooth-and-nail against creatures both big and small – from towering behemoths the size of buildings to countless hordes of small, deadly terrors. Adapt… or die trying.
- EXPLORE FANTASTIC, TERRIFYING REALMS – Explore beautiful, dynamically-generated worlds – each with their own unique creatures and environmental challenges. Gain experience and adapt new strategies to survive the dangers of each world.
- UPGRADE. SPECIALIZE. – Band together with others to improve chances of survival. Protect and befriend skilled tradesmen and offer them the safety of a home base. In turn, they will offer valuable skills and resources for upgrades, crafting and enhancements for weapons and gear.
- STRENGTH IN NUMBERS – The Root are ruthless and deadly. To stand a chance, players will need help – they need a Team. In Remnant: From the Ashes, players can group with up to three other survivors. There are multiple hero archetypes to choose from, each designed with unique skills and advantages to help the group survive.