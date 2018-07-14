Remnant: From the Ashes Announced With New Trailer

Perfect World Entertainment announced a new title called Remnant: From the Ashes, a survival shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with interdimensional enemies.

Developed by Gunfire Games, Remnant: From the Ashes was previewed with an announcement trailer that showed off some of the beings that players will encounter. Though it doesn’t have a firm release date yet, it’s dur out sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Perfect World Entertainment jumped at the opportunity to partner with Gunfire Games,” said Yoon Im, senior vice president of publishing at Perfect World Entertainment. “Their deep expertise in creating fantastical worlds, steeped in rich sci-fi themes make them the perfect partner to expand our company’s portfolio of live service games. Remnant: From the Ashes will deliver a unique, dynamic world that provides an infinite number of ways to explore and combat enemies. We know players will love our twist on the survival-action genre.”

Set from a third-person perspective, players have to build up their own characters while surviving the harsh environment. You can play by yourself or with freinds with up to three more players joining the game to bring total to four cooperative players. Weapon crafting, melee and ranged weapons, and more await players in the game, and Perfect World Entertainment shared a quick list of the game’s core features to give a better idea of what’s in store.