New Horror TTRPG Brings Otherworldly Horror to Late Night Radio

A new solo tabletop roleplaying game follows the transformation of a late night radio DJ into something horrific and otherworldly. Earlier this month, Game and a Curry launched the Kickstarter for Darkness at the Brink of Ohio, a new journaling RPG in which players follow the transformation of a late night DJ based out of Akron, OH. The game is described as a "is a solo horror journaling game with a soundtrack" in which players choose one of three characters (a clinical lab tech, a gas station attendant, or a security guard) as they listen to a horrific event that involves DJ Mike, a late night DJ at 106.6: The Brink. A soundtrack was created for the game, which was released for free on YouTube.

Darkness at the Brink of Ohio was designed by Banana Chan, an award-winning tabletop RPG designer that has worked for Wizards of the Coast and several other notable tabletop companies.

Akron, Ohio, a historic city best known as the childhood home of LeBron James and its ties to the rubber industry, has a rich rock and roll history and is located just a few miles from Cleveland, the city where the phrase "rock and roll" was created and the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Akron is also home to Devo and The Black Keys, and has several iconic concert venues including the Civic Theater and the Blossom Music Center. Basically, it's a city ripe for exploring horror through radio.

Backers of Darkness at the Brink of Ohio will get a PDF copy of the game with a $15 pledge and a physical copy of the game with a $30 pledge. Higher pledge amounts are also available, with backers receiving extra goods like a 106.6 The Brink t-shirt and a plexi disc containing the cursed song. As of press time, the Kickstarter still needs to raise $1,500 of its $8,000 goal.