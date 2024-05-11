New V Rising Feature Added Is a Huge Hit With Fans

After a stint in Steam Early Access, V Rising 1.0 released this week. Currently, the game is scheduled to release sometime this year via PS5, but for the moment, it remains exclusive to PC. And PC users have been enjoying the new 1.0 release, which added to and expanded the survival action-RPG. One example of this includes some added customization that players appreciate.

One of the top posts this week on the V Rising Reddit page is about a new customization feature that may sound small on the surface level, but is exactly the type of feature you'd expect to see added after a long period of early access and player feedback. To this end, it was something players were asking for and now have been given, which is enough to make them happy.

"You can change the color of your armor now. For free and at any time you like. That's awesome," reads the post, which has 160 votes up and dozens of comments in agreement. One of these comments reads: "Best thing, now we vampiring in style."

"Yep, everyone looking like a clown at endgame was probably my biggest pet peeve with the game, now you can actually make yourself look like a badass vampire," adds another comment.

(Photo: Reddit)

For those that don't know, the feature can be access be pressing the little arrow pointing over the item when it is equipped. Once you click on that, a screen with various pre-set color palettes will pop up. Meanwhile, the camera is free so you can view the changes at different angles and perspectives.

V-Rising is available via the PC and the PC only. Normally, it will set you back $34.99, but currently it is on sale for 10 percent off, which means it is only $31.99. For more coverage on V Rising -- including all of the latest V-Rising news, all of the latest V Rising rumors and leaks, and all of the latest V Rising deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.