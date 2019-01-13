‘Resident Evil 2’ Demo Players Have Figured Out How to Reset and Remove Time Restriction

The Resident Evil 2 remake demo is going on now but many players are super bummed at how short of a demo it really is. It’s only 30 minutes long and even that can be made shorter, like this player that beat it in just 3 minutes flat. But – give gamers an obstacle, and they’ll blow right through it and that’s exactly what a few sneaky Steam users did when they demolished the time restriction after resetting it.

Steam users have been compiling how to get the timer to reset and turned off over on PC client community base and as seen in the video above, it’s really not that hard. Disclaimer though, this is explicitly against Capcom’s wishes so we must warn against actually doing what the video says. That being said, for those at least interested in how it works, this is what you need to know.

Before getting started, players will need the Steam Achievement Manager – which can be downloaded here. Using this program will “uncheck” any achievements earned in a game, which will effectively reset the timer itself because it will read as a fresh playthrough.

For a total annihilation of the demo’s time restriction all together, using Task Manager will not only reset the demo itself but pull away any time limit that is put in place. These are all options sure, but could come at a heavy cost – including Steam account bans. The game itself is releasing here soon, so honestly? Just wait.

The demo is going on now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam players. Like all demos, this playable period prior to launch will be available for a very limited amount of time. The demo event officially kicks off on January 11 and will run until January 31.

“Aptly named the “1-Shot Demo,” players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes,” Capcom tells us in a recent press statement. “If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.”

According to Capcom, “In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.”

Are you excited to take on the adventure before it releases on January 25th? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!