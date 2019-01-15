Official ‘Resident Evil 2’ Leon S. Kennedy R.P.D. Hoodie is Up For Pre-Order

A Capcom-official Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy hoodie styled after Raccoon Police Department (R.P.D) gear is available to pre-order right here for $69.99 with free U.S. shipping slated for February.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on an official image of the finished product, but Merchoid has always carried some very high quality hoodies, so the R.P.D. version promises to be pretty spectacular when it’s fully unveiled. Plus, quantities appear to be very limited on this design, so you might want to reserve one in your size sooner rather than later. If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, an R.P.D pocket shirt is in the works for $29.99 with free shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A matching R.P.D baseball cap is also up for pre-order, and we know from the image that’s it’s produced by Lvlp, who have made a name for themselves with their gaming gear (we really liked their Persona 5 collection). They might be responsible for the hoodie as well.

On a related note, you might be interested to know that the Umbrella Corporation has released an official hoodie and track jacket for $60.99 each with free U.S. shipping.

Ordinarily you would have to be an Umbrella Corporation employee to get one of these garments, but it would seem that they’re looking to revamp their tarnished brand with some slick styles – at a profit of course!

The release date for the hoodie and track jacket is slated for January 18th.

Finally, the remake of Resident Evil 2 will hit the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25th, and if you haven’t got your pre-order in yet, you might want to consider this deal from Best Buy.

If you pre-order any of these versions of Resident Evil 2 for the PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be treated to this badass Steelbook case for free. If you are unfamiliar with the remake, the updates are outlined in the official description below:

“The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns completely rebuilt for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh look on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, excitingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.”

Based on the original console release in 1998, the new game has been completely rebuilt for a deeper narrative experience

The new over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme create a more modern look on the survival horror experience and offers players a trip down memory lane with the original gameplay modes from the 1998 release

Built on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 delivers breathtakingly photo-realistic visuals in 4K

Zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect as they react in real time taking instant visible damage, making every bullet count

Engage in frenzied combat with enemies, explore dark menacing corridors, solve puzzles to access areas and collect and use items discovered around the environment in a terrifying constant fight for survival

Join police officer Leon S. Kennedy on his first day in the job and college student Claire Redfield, who is searching for her brother amidst a terrifying zombie epidemic

Enjoy separately playable campaigns for both Leon and Claire, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspective

