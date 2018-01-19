Capcom Drops Another Big Hint That Resident Evil 2 Remake Could Be Revealed Soon

Resident Evil fans have had no shortage of juicy, rumory morsels to salivate over in the past week (just see here). Yesterday, Capcom seemed to drop another very subtle hint that something Resident Evil related was looming on the horizon. They sent out this cryptic tweet, which contains a number of Resident Evil nods apparent to those with a bit of discernment:

Good morning, everyone! (from the U.S.) Hope you all have a good day!:) pic.twitter.com/g8OQ94ju2D — カプコン第一開発部公式 / Capcom R&D Dev1 Official (@dev1_official) January 18, 2018

At first glance it might just look like a Capcom team wishing its fans good morning. But then, you have to wonder if this person really sucks at taking pictures. The angle is all wrong, and doesn’t really show us anything worth looking at — or does it? There are two major items here that have set Resident Evil fans chattering. Can you spot them?

The first is a dummy finger, which you can see sitting on the windowsill in the background. Anyone who played the latest Resident Evil will recognize this curio straight away. This is something that players find early on in the Resident Evil 7 demo, and for a long time it was the subject of intense speculation and the center of much mystery. The second object is right in front of our faces.

In the foreground of the images, mostly cut off, seems to be the corner of a typewriter. You can vaguely make out the edges of a couple of keys. Unlike the finger, the typewriter is a symbol that will mean the most to old-school Resident Evil fans. In the original Resident Evil games, saving the game was a huge hassle, as players had to make room in their inventories for special ribbons which had to used at typewriters to save the game.

These two symbols together in one picture may actually mean something. Here we have an instantly recognizable symbol introduced in the first Resident Evil games that any of us ever played, and an instantly recognizable symbol from the latest Resident Evil. It’s a mix of old and new. It’s worth keeping in mind that we’re only two days away from the 20th anniversary of Resident Evil 2‘s release, and rumors of Resident Evil 2 Remake have been stirring the pot for months now. Could it finally be time?

