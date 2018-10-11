‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Gameplay Video Shows Off Epic Licker Battles

The information regarding the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake continues to come pouring in and many horror fans can’t wait to see all of the delicious reworks Capcom has in store for our beloved franchise. We’ve seen the return of the mutated William Birkin form and now? Now it’s time to get a load of those Lickers.

Yeah, still as terrifying as we remember. The newest gameplay footage from the crew over at Capcom shows off a very familiar old foe, one that definitely takes skill to take down.

What makes this enemy so scary is its tactics. It’s stealthy, it takes its time, and its a blood-hungry predator that has the patience to outlast their prey.

The video above shows Claire Redfield braving an underground tunnel alone with a lone flashlight as a companion. There’s a brief moment in the beginning of the footage where Claire catches the briefest glimpse of the Licker as it scales the concrete wall. Still … the game must go on and a confrontation must go down.

The anticipation is what makes this enemy so scary, and games like this so chilling. Knowing what that there is evil lurking about but you have to go through them in order to survive is definitely edge-of-your-seat level terror.

Resident Evil 2 (not-the-remake) will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Jan. 25th. Wonder why the “remake” clarifier was added? The team over at Capcom earlier this year verified that there are just too many additions and changes for it to be labeled a simple remake. It’s a new experience all together!

We could already tell there were some variations from the reveal trailer, but will the differences be that much? Brand Manager Mike Lunn explained, “So for example, there is a part where you’re walking through the police station, and a lurker walks by the window.”

“In the original game that happens every single time. We don’t include that because of the jumpscares, the puzzles, and because we want you to be challenged by that stuff. We want you to be scared by that stuff, not just repositioned to a new part of the building, but sort of reimagined. Because we don’t want you to know exactly how the puzzles are solved, we don’t want you to know exactly where the enemies are going to be. We want to surprise you. So, we have changed things