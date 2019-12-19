Resident Evil 3 System Requirements Revealed

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake isn’t far away even though it was only officially revealed just recently, and judging from the PC system requirement that have been revealed, it’s not going to take much for PCs to run it either. The game’s Steam listing has already gone live to allow for pre-orders to be made, and included in that listing were the requirements for running the game on a PC. There are pretty much only minimum requirements as well, so as long as you’ve got those, you’ll be good to go.

You can find the Steam page here if you know you’ll already be picking up the game on the PC when it releases next year, but you can also find the PC requirements below to know how well your setup will be able to run it. It looks like Resident Evil 3 will be supported on pretty much any PC gamer’s device since its graphics and processor requirements are relatively low compared to other games

Resident Evil 3 System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

For the recommended system requirements, it just says it “Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.”

Resident Evil 3 was officially announced just over a week ago during Sony’s final State of Play of the year following weeks of speculations, rumors, and leaks that indicated the announcement was on the way. While the game will indeed retell the story of Resident Evil 3, it’ll also come with the new multiplayer experience called Resident Evil: Resistance which was formally known as Project Resistance.

“Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed,” the description of the game from the Steam listing said. “To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon: Nemesis! Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe.”

Similar to how some parts of Resident Evil 2 were changed when the game released to make sure there were still some surprises, it looks like parts of Resident Evil 3 will also be changed.

Resident Evil 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 3, 2020.