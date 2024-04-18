Resident Evil Games as Cheap as $1.49 in New Franchise Sale

Over on X, Capcom has revealed and highlighted a major Resident Evil sale that allows horror fans to save up to 75 percent on different games in the series. Unfortunately, if you are on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, none of the deals are relevant because they all come the way of Steam, making them exclusive for fans on PC.

On Steam, there are 125 total deals. 105 of these deals are available via DLC. There also also some other random deals, which only leaves 14 game deals, but that is also most of the series. Unfortunately, the latest release in the series, Resident Evil 4 Remake is not included in the 75 percent deals. Rather, it is only 25 percent off.

Every deal below is available on April 19. After this, each deal will expire and there is no telling when they will be available at this price point, on Steam, again.

Resident Evil 4 Remake – $29.99 – 25% Off

Resident Evil Village -- $15.99 -- 60% Off

Resident Evil 3 Remake -- $9.99 -- 75% Off

Resident Evil 2 Remake -- $9.99 -- 75% Off



Resident Evil 7 --$7.99 -- 60% Off



Resident Evil 0 -- $4.99 -- 75% Off

Resident Evil Revelations 2 -- $1.49 -- 75% Off

Resident Evil -- $4.99 -- 75% Off

Resident Evil 4 (2005) -- $4.99 -- 75% Off

Resident Evil Revelations -- $4.99 -- 75% Off

Resident Evil 6 -- $4.99 -- 75% Off

Resident Evil 5 -- $4.99 -- 75% Off

"Even if there's a part or two in the remake that could've been handled better, replayability is a core part of a Resident Evil game's success, and Resident Evil 4 is no exception," reads a snippet from our official review of the latest release in the series. "It should be a promising sign then that as soon as credits rolled, the next logical step was to look through the new challenges at hand and plan out the next playthrough. Costumes, new weapons, and challenges both self-imposed and presented by the game are incentives that bolster Resident Evil's arcade-y feel and give the player an excuse for another run, but even if they were absent, the Resident Evil 4 remake offers enough to justify countless runs once more."