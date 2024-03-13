Resident Evil 4 Has Crossed Another Sales Milestone

Capcom has revealed that sales for its remake of Resident Evil 4 have now surpassed 7 million units worldwide. This month marks one year since the remake's release, and the game has proven to be yet another success for the publisher. In a press release, Capcom also noted that the franchise as a whole has surpassed 154 million units sold since 1996. It's an incredible number, and it shows just how much appeal the series continues to have worldwide! It certainly doesn't hurt that the most recent game was very well-received upon its release, and the fact that the original Resident Evil 4 is considered one of the greatest video games of all-time.

Capcom's Best-Selling Games

Capcom has not updated its list of best-selling games to reflect the change, but that number puts Resident Evil 4 a bit shy of the company's all-time top 10, landing at spot number 13. The lowest-ranked game on the top 10 is 2019's Devil May Cry 5, with a total of 7.8 million units sold. Given how fast Resident Evil 4 hit 7 million units, it probably won't take too long before it overtakes that 10th spot. Of course, Resident Evil 4 still has a long way to go to reach the heights of the Resident Evil 2 remake; that game is sitting at 13.6 million units, and became the franchise's best-selling game of all-time just last year.

One thing that's worth noting about Capcom's games is that they tend to have long legs in terms of sales. Resident Evil 2 surpassed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to take the top spot on the publisher's list, but it didn't happen until nearly four years after the remake was first released. If Resident Evil 4 continues that trend, there's really no telling how high up the list it could go. That said, no Resident Evil game has even come close to the sales of Monster Hunter: World, which is Capcom's best-selling game ever at 19.6 million units sold.

The Next Resident Evil Remake

While Resident Evil 4 has been a big success for Capcom, many series fans are wondering what will come next. At this time, Capcom does not have any more games announced for the series, but it's a safe bet the company is working on multiple titles, including the next numbered entry, and possibly another remake. Fans have been begging to see Resident Evil – Code: Veronica remade next, and the company is well-aware of the demand. However, rumors have suggested that a remake of Resident Evil 5 could be up next. Until Capcom announces something official, fans are just going to have to keep speculating!

Are you one of the 7 million people that bought Resident Evil 4? Which game would you like to see remade next? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!