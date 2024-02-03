5 Resident Evil Games Reportedly in the Works at Capcom

According to a new report, not one, not two, not three, not four, but five Resident Evil games are in the works at Capcom, one of which is Resident Evil 9, also known as the next mainline installment following Resident Evil Village. Considering the success of new mainline releases, like Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, as well as the success of the recent remakes, such as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4, it is not surprising there is more than one Resident Evil game in the works at Capcom, but five is a bit surprising.

The report mentions Resident Evil 9 but no other specific game. That leaves four mystery games. One is certainly a remake, if not two. Likely candidates include Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil 5. Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0 also options. This leaves at least two, if not three unaccounted for games. To this end we wouldn't be surprised if there is some type of live service game in the works, perhaps even a game that leans into the survival genre more, as it is quite popular right now. That said, this is all speculation separate from the report, which comes the way of Dusk Golem.

When it comes to Resident Evil, this source is considered one of the best, however, they have been off the mark in the past on more than thing. In other words, remember this is not official information and should be taken with a grain of salt. As for Capcom, it has not commented on this report in any capacity, nor the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, for more Resident Evil coverage -- including all of the latest and greatest Resident Evil news, all of the latest Resident Evil rumors, and all of the latest Resident Evil leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you hope these Resident Evil projects are?