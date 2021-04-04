Resident Evil Village Promotional Image Leaks Mysterious Masked Character

✖

A new and official Resident Evil Village promotional image out of Japan has surfaced online and is making the rounds for seemingly leaking a major and unannounced character that Capcom presumably has been trying to keep secret or save for the game's final trailer. The new game that is more or less Resident Evil 8 is only a month away from releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, yet it seems there are major characters we don't know about.

Over on Twitter, user Masa has shared a new promotional image released by Capcom, for the game, in Japan. The image features Ethan Winters -- the protagonist -- and his baby Rose, who is being carried by Chris Redfield. And in addition to this, there's also a prominently placed, but heavily obscured, character wearing some type of helmet/mask. If you don't recognize the character, it's because they haven't been revealed yet, and at the moment of publishing, this hasn't been rectified.

Below, you can check out the new piece of promotional image for yourself:

While this image has been floating around for a few days, Capcom hasn't addressed it with any type of comment or additional information, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. As for who it could be, nobody definitively knows, but some are theorizing it's "Mother Miranda," who is referred to by Lady Dimitrescu in one of the game's trailers.

Resident Evil Village is set to release via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on May 7. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare."