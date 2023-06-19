Resident Evil 9 Rumor Leaks First Details, But Is It True?

A new rumor about Resident Evil 9 is circulating, but is it true? The rumor comes the way of a Twitter user by the name of Chris Marx, who has been attracting some attention for some posts that seemingly relayed certain information before it was officially revealed. And this is true, however, a lot of this leaked information can also be chalked up to reasonable speculation. In other words, many of the bets made so far have been very safe ones. This is all to say, take everything here with a grain of salt.

According to the Twitter user, the next mainline installment is set to release sometime in the back half of 2024, will be revealed this year, will star Chris Redfield, and will bring back a variety of the classic Resident Evil characters.

"Resident Evil 9 will primarily revolve around the character of Chris Redfield, with the potential inclusion of other classic characters in the narrative. However, it is my belief that the story arc involving Ethan Winters has concluded, or at least temporarily reached its conclusion," reads the new rumor.

The rumor continues: "Classic characters such as Claire, Jill, Leon, and Chris (Protagonist) will return in the upcoming Resident Evil game. Players will also have the chance to play as other characters in certain missions. The game is expected to focus less on horror and more on action. It will still be a horror game. The camera mode is yet to be confirmed, but there is a possibility that players may have the option to choose between third-person and first-person perspectives. I expect it to release later in 2024, Capcom should start talking this year."

Again, a good portion of this, if not all of it, is fairly predictable. If you were going to take a shot in the dark and make a few bets about Resident Evil 9, these are the bets you'd make. In fact, if you played Resident Evil Village -- spoilers ahead -- then you will know that it's hinted Chris Redfield will be the next protagonist.

