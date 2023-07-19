Resident Evil 9 Release Window Reportedly Leaked

Resident Evil 9 may be just a couple of years away. The Resident Evil series is one of gaming’s most iconic and successful horror franchises out there, partially because of just how much variety there is in it. There’s action-horror, co-op, PvP multiplayer, first-person survival horror, and much more, it’s a series that, in another universe, probably has a kart-racing entry. The series has been very, very consistent, though. There was a pretty sizable gap between the sixth and seventh games, largely because Capcom was figuring out how to bring the series back after a couple of notable misfires.

The seventh game gave it all a soft reboot, making the series first-person, moving away from the typical zombies, and much more. The eighth game continued to do very different things with vampires, werewolves, and other more supernatural elements. It was different, but embraced by fans and resulted in two of the best games in the franchise. Many expected a hypothetical ninth game to take these ideas and continue them, but Capcom has noted that the story of Ethan Winters and his family was wrapped up in Resident Evil Village and its DLC. We have no idea what the ninth game could center around, but it may not be too long until we find out. Reputable leaker Dusk Gollem noted in a Discord server that he had heard Resident Evil 9 is due out in 2025 and will likely be revealed sometime in 2024. If Capcom is on a cycle, it’s likely it will be revealed next summer, based on the reveals of the last two games.

Hopefully, Resident Evil 9 will continue to do interesting things with the franchise and keep it fresh. Now that it has shed Ethan and his family, Capcom has the opportunity to tell a brand new story with a beloved character like Chris or Leon or tackle a new cast of characters and do more new things with the gameplay.

