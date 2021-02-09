Ubisoft Sizes Up Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu With Assassin's Creed's Eivor

✖

Earlier this month, Capcom revealed the official height of Lady Dimitrescu, one of the main antagonists from Resident Evil Village. At 9'6, the character towers over protagonist Ethan Winters, as well as just about every other video game hero, including the leads from the Assassin's Creed franchise! On Twitter, Ubisoft posted an image of Dimitrescu, comparing her height to Eivor and Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Dimitrescu's stature has endeared her to a good portion of the Resident Evil fanbase, and it seems like Ubisoft was all too eager to get in on the memes that have become increasingly common over the last month!

The Tweet from Ubisoft can be found embedded below.

Time for another round of 'Smash, Step, Stab.' pic.twitter.com/hAIDmhG4El — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 5, 2021

It might seem a bit odd for Ubisoft to be promoting Capcom's upcoming entry in the Resident Evil franchise, but the two publishers appear to have a good relationship at the moment. This month, Ubisoft's The Division 2 has a tie-in event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise. Through February 15th, players can receive items based on the first three games in the Resident Evil franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy's RPD outfit. It's a bit unlikely that Resident Evil and Assassin's Creed will end up getting a crossover of their own, but it seems like anything is possible!

Outside of the character's height, there's still a lot that Resident Evil fans don't know about Lady Dimitrescu. The character and her daughters will play a central role in Resident Evil Village, and players will be forced to deal with them as they make their way through Castle Dimitrescu. While the fanbase clearly loves the villain at the moment, it remains to be seen whether or not that will still be the case once players are forced to deal with her. Of course, Eivor would probably have a much easier time contending with the villain than Ethan will!

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

