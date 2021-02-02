Resident Evil Village Art Director Reveals Lady Dimitrescu's Height

✖

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu has quickly become a popular character, inspiring cosplay, memes, and some really amazing fan art. The upcoming antagonist has clearly struck a chord with fans, and a significant part of that is due to her intimidating stature. In a new Tweet, Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano acknowledged the character's fast rise in popularity, and even used the opportunity to reveal her height: 9'6! Given the fact that the character could be seen towering over Ethan Winters in the recent Resident Evil Showcase, this isn't too surprising, but fans now have a definitive answer!

The Tweet from Takano can be found embedded below.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒 Here's a message from our RE Village art director Tomonori Takano, along with a very curious fact you may have wondered about: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

For Takano and the rest of the game's art team, it truly must be amazing to see this kind of support for one of their creations. A lot of effort goes into every facet of a game's development, and it's easy for some elements of the process to go unappreciated by fans. It's not every day that a new video game character takes off the way that Lady Dimitrescu has, and that's very much a testament to the efforts of the game's art team. Resident Evil Village certainly looks like it's going to be a stunning title!

It will be interesting to see whether or not the fanfare surrounding Lady Dimitrescu will drop-off after the game releases. The character and her daughters seem like they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the game; players might find the character a bit less seductive after they've been forced to actually contend with her and rest of the inhabitants of Dimitrescu Castle! Still, the character's design will likely help her stay a fan favorite for a long time to come.

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

