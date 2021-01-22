The Division 2 Getting Resident Evil Content

✖

Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase mostly focused on Resident Evil Village, but viewers were also shown new content coming to Tom Clancy's The Division 2. While it might seem odd given that Ubisoft publishes that game, The Division 2 will be getting new content based on the Resident Evil universe! The crossover was announced during the Showcase by Massive Entertainment's Yannick Banchereau. Running from February 2nd through the 15th, the event is meant as part of the celebration for Resident Evil's 25th anniversary. Just logging in during that time frame will get players Leon S. Kennedy's RPD outfit "as a warm-up."

The trailer for the new content can be found in the Tweet below.

The Division and S.T.A.R.S. join forces for a brand-new apparel event. Earn outfits, weapon skins, and other rewards inspired by the Resident Evil series! The Division 2 x Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Event will be available in-game Feb 2-15. pic.twitter.com/YDCQW1TpEC — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) January 21, 2021

In addition to the outfit based on Leon's appearance in Resident Evil 2, The Division 2 will also see a number of outfits and weapon skins based on the first three installments of the Resident Evil franchise. The trailer from today's Showcase features outfits based on Jill Valentine's original appearance, Hunk, and more. This certainly doesn't seem like the kind of collaboration that most fans of the Resident Evil series would expect, but the content should prove very exciting for those that enjoy both games!

The first Resident Evil released in 1996 on the original PlayStation, kicking off a series that has become one of the biggest in all of gaming. With 2021 marking the 25th anniversary of the franchise, it will be interesting to see whether or not this year will see similar crossovers such as the content in The Division 2; if the interest is there, it certainly seems possible. At the very least, it might open the door for Capcom and Ubisoft to collaborate on more endeavors in the future!

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

