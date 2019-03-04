Respawn CEO Responds to ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass Demand

March has officially arrived, which means Apex Legends players are awaiting the arrival of the game’s first Battle Pass. While Respawn merely said that it would be arriving in March, many believed this meant the first of the month, which was not the case. That said, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella has officially responded to fan demand.

In a recent Twitter exchange between Zampella and a curious Apex Legends player, the CEO met the query with a bit of snark that was undoubtedly accompanied by a chuckle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For what? — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) March 3, 2019

It hasn’t even been 4 weeks since we launched! The team is working hard, I promise — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) March 3, 2019

As can be seen in the above tweets, one fan asked what is taking so long, referring to the elusive Battle Pass. Once it was learned that this it was the player was inquiring about, Zampella reminded them that it hasn’t even been a month since Apex Legends was released. “It hasn’t even been 4 weeks since we launched,” he said. “The team is working hard, I promise.”

Needless to say, the Apex Legends devs haven’t forgotten about players. Remember, they didn’t provide an exact date as to when the Battle Pass would be dropping. They only revealed that it would be arriving in March, which gives us 31 total opportunities to awake to a glorious Battle Pass.

Of course, Respawn will likely tease the arrival of such, but given their releases over the past month, there probably won’t be much time between unveiling it and the launch itself. In the meantime, Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Close to one month after its release, Apex Legends has proven that it’s not just a fad in danger of going away anytime soon. To say the framework had been laid for a multi-season and hopefully multi-year success would be an understatement, but it’ll be up to Respawn to keep up with the high demand of battle royale updates players have become accustomed to elsewhere.”

What do you think about all of this? Are Apex Legends players being impatient? Do you think Respawn will release the Battle Pass soon, or are they waiting until the end of the month? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!