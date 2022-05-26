Returnal PC Release Potentially Leaked by Steam

✖

It looks like Housemarque's 2021 shooter Returnal could be the next game that PlayStation opts to bring to PC. Within the past couple of years, Sony has shown a greater interest in the PC space and has brought over a handful of titles to the platform which have included Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War. And while the gaming publisher has already made clear that it will continue to bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC in the future, Steam may have just leaked the imminent addition of Returnal.

Recently discovered on SteamDB, which is a website that tracks backend functions with Steam, a new listing for what seems to be Returnal was discovered. This game in question that has appeared on Steam isn't properly titled Returnal, but is instead going by the name "Oregon." The reason it's believed that this title could be Returnal, though, is because of some of the descriptions further in the listing. Specifically, things like Atropos and the Tower of Sisyphus are mentioned on this page, both of which are seen in Returnal.

Returnal likely coming to Steam/PC in the future according to info on a SteamDB listing https://t.co/wLs4HreoP2 pic.twitter.com/9eU3SO1GCX — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 26, 2022

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Returnal coming to PC is that this would be the first PlayStation 5 exclusive that makes the jump to the platform. In the past, Sony has only brought over games from its first-party lineup that were previously released on PlayStation 4. To see that Returnal could be landing on Steam at some point in the near future though tells us that we could soon see more PS5 titles coming over to PC.

Given that this has now officially leaked, it seems like only a matter of time until Sony will confirm that Returnal is set to release on PC. Whenever that announcement might come about, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about the prospect of seeing Returnal come to PC at some point soon? Would you look to play the game on this platform, or have you already played enough of it on PS5?