RoboCop: Rogue City New Game Plus Update Released, Full Patch Notes

Late last year, developer Teyon released RoboCop: Rogue City. The first-person shooter is set between the events of RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3 and gives fans the chance to jump into the titular hero's shoes to take out bad guys with bloody results. While the game got mixed reviews from critics at launch, it exceeded publisher Nacon's expectations in regards to sales, as fans loved a return to the grit and grime that made the original films so successful. Partially due to that success, Teyon has been giving fans new updates to make RoboCop: Rogue City even better. Today, fans were treated to another major update, which adds New Game Plus along with several other features.

New Game Plus mode is the big news from the latest major update to RoboCop: Rogue City. Players will need to finish the game after they apply the update. That means that if you've already completed the game, you'll need to do so again to unlock the feature. Thankfully, you should be able to reload an old save and quickly finish the final mission. Once you've done that, you should have a new save file in-game that lets you access New Game Plus.

Of course, the new mode isn't the only thing fans have to look forward to. When you go through to beat the game and unlock NG+, you'll also get the Golden Auto-9 gun skin. It won't add any extra functionality, but it'll make your version of RoboCop look even more rad than usual. Players will also be able to hop into a new difficulty option. "There Will be Trouble" is the toughest difficulty option in the game, giving players a great way to test themselves in New Game Plus mode. On top of all that, there are a few smaller bug fixes that should iron out some of the issues players have been facing.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the New Game Plus update. RoboCop: Rogue City is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

RoboCop: Rogue City New Game Plus Patch Notes

Greetings citizens.

We're glad to announce a new major update for RoboCop: Rogue City!



Available now on PC, and coming tomorrow on consoles: New Game Plus and a new difficulty level. Time to re-live this journey in the streets of Old Detroit! 🦾🤖 https://t.co/T7oPZijbh1 pic.twitter.com/gG4IodfOwa — RoboCop: Rogue City – OUT NOW (@RoboCopRC) January 22, 2024

Changelog: