RoboCop: Rogue City Director on Working with Peter Weller: "He Was Immediately in Character"

RoboCop star Peter Weller is reprising his iconic role in the upcoming RoboCop: Rogue City game to lend his voice to the walking tank of a policeman once more. That news was part of the reveal of the first gameplay trailer for the game, and since then, it's been a highlight of Rogue City for RoboCop fans to look forward to. During ComicBook's hands-on preview with Rogue City, we got a chance to talk to game director Piotr Łatocha who said Weller hopped right back into character for his return as RoboCop.

Speaking to Łatocha, one of our first few questions dealt with Weller's return and what it was like to work with him on Rogue City. As fans might've hoped, Łatocha said Weller was "immediately in character" when reprising his role.

"The best part is that when he started, when he entered the studio and started to work on the first line, he was immediately in character," Łatocha told us. I just love that."

Łatocha added that in some cases when working with a voice actor who's taking on an already established role, he'd run into situations where more instructions would have to be given to clarify how a particular character would act or respond in certain situations. With Weller, that was far from the case.

"It actually worked the opposite because Peter told us some lines that he might say differently, or 'RoboCop wouldn't say that that way,'" he said. "It's really helped. It was really cool to see him back in the role."

When asked about the possibility of getting other stars to reprise certain roles in the game, Łatocha said that Weller was a must-have and that the focus was on getting him back in the role.

"We definitely want to have Peter doing the voice for RoboCop, but getting back the original actors is kind of complex things," Łatocha said. "So, we want to focus on the main actor that we wanted to get back again into the game for RoboCop while the others, it would be maybe too complex, and there's plenty of stuff that we need to take into consideration when working with the actors."

We also talked to Łatocha about the rating he and the rest of Rogue City's developer, Teyon, are thinking the game might get. He said an "M" rating was likely and that that was what the studio was shooting for so that they could avoid making any kinds of compromises on the dramatic violence that punctuated the RoboCop movies.

RoboCop: Rogue City is scheduled to release in September for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.